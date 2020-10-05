Officials issue new evacuation orders due to Creek fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for areas in Fresno County and Sierra National Forest due to Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say that the Creek Fire was spotted south of Kaiser Pass Road at the turnoff to Florence Lake Road. Evacuation orders for the areas are effective immediately.

Issued Evacuation Orders

Zone F10C: The south boundary is near the South Fork San Joaquin River at the base of

Florence Lake. The west boundary will be the shores and areas surrounding Florence Lake.

The north boundary will be Kaiser Pass Road south of its intersection with Edison Lake Road.

The east boundary is east of Jackass Dike and just east of the Hooper Diversion Trailhead.

Zone F10D: The south boundary lies just north of Windy Gap and Black Butte Mountain. The

west boundary lies just east of the intersection of Kaiser Pass Road and Highway 168. The

north boundary is Mono Hot Springs. The east boundary is Florence Lake as well as the Sierra

National Forest Land.

Zone F10E: The south boundary is the Sierra National Forest, north of Muir Trail Ranch. The

west boundary is west of Florence Lake and west of Jackass Dike. The north boundary is south of Edison Lake as well as the Sierra National Forest. The east boundary is the Sierra National Forest, west of Mount Seneger and Seven Gables.

Fresno County Road Closure

Highway 168 is closed at Kaiser Pass Road

Interactive evacuation map

