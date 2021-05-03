Officials identify suspect in Parlier fatal shooting

PARLIER, California. (KGPE) – A suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Parlier has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s office. 60-year-old Joe Gomez Jr. of Parlier has been arrested for allegedly killing 57-year-old Israel Trevino Jr. and almost killing his son, 33-year-old Israel Trevino III.

It’s the first homicide of the year in Parlier.

Gomez Jr. has been booked in the Fresno County Jail where he faces felony charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats. His bail set at $1.54 million.

Officials say the three men had an argument that led to shots being fired, and witnesses saw Gomez Jr. flee from the scene. They pointed his car out to officers who were able to pull him over and detain him.

“We do know that these two men were targeted by Gomez Jr. We don’t know the motive, the reason behind this anger,” said Tony Botti from the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say they believe Gomez Jr. acted alone.

“We feel very comfortable right now with the direction that this case is moving and we’re getting ready to file it with the District Attorney’s office in hopes that this will be prosecuted on Gomez Jr. for killing and almost killing another man,” Botti said.

Anyone with more information on Gomez Jr. can contact Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215.