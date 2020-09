LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday aimed for further inroads with Latinos who could prove vital in closely contested states that could determine the White House race, promoting economic gains they made before the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Trump has made scores of inflammatory and derogatory comments about Latinos, his campaign is growing confident that he has won some support that could help in Florida, Arizona and Nevada, his target this weekend. He hosted a roundtable discussion with Latinos in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon before a nighttime rally, his first indoors since one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was blamed for a surge of coronavirus infections.