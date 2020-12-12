Officials demand data backing stay-at-home order, Fresno Health officer says it’s obvious dining is high-risk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Local and state officials demanding supporting data from the state for the stay-at-home order.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson, California Senator Andreas Borgeas, the Head of the Fresno Restaurants Association, and the Presidents of the Fresno and Clovis Chamber spoke out against the business closures. They said without relief these owners won’t be able to survive.

The community leaders now asking for local and state health departments to show data that traces the number of positive COVID-19 cases back to closed industries, and if they can’t supply the number then allow the businesses to open.

“I am getting calls from restaurants daily of people saying ‘I am not going to make it, I can’t do it on takeout and delivery,” said Fresno Restaurant Association President Chuck Van Fleet. “People are fighting and I encourage them every morning that you have to fight to save your business.”

Less than a week into Fresno’s stay-at-home order, business owners suffocating from the economic impact and pleading with state and local health officials to show supporting data for the shutdown. They argue that if local numbers aren’t available all businesses should be able to open back up as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“We recognize the significance of this public health emergency,” said Fresno Chamber of Commerce President Nathan Ahle. “Please don’t misunderstand that and we share the concerns like everyone about the capacity of our healthcare systems but we cannot continue to see officials put forward inconsistent unrealistic economically catastrophic mandates.”

Businesses including gyms, wineries, bars, and museums forced to close, and restaurants are only able to offer delivery or take-out until the San Joaquin Valley region’s available ICU capacity is more than 15%.

In a Stanford study using over 90 million people’s cellphone data to track positive COVID-19 cases from March to May, the number one business sector for spreading COVID was full capacity restaurants. The study was of 10 large cities across the US and did not include Fresno.

The CDC also reported that adults with positive COVID test results were twice as likely to have dined at a restaurant than those who tested negative.

“Science isn’t local it is global,” said Interim Fresno Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “If you believe that COVID transmission is driven by respiratory or airborne particles, then you have to look at all the evidence, not just here in Fresno County, but all the evidence worldwide. It is pretty obvious that dining is high risk.”

Van Fleet estimated that 20-30% of restaurants locally will close permanently if the stay-at-home order continues and there is no relief for these businesses.