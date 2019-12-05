One dead, multiple injured, after Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One person is dead and multiple are injured after an active shooter incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to officials responding to the scene.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. Officials said he reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself.

Base security and U.S. Navy investigative services are investigating the scene. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, according to officials.

Hospital staff at The Queen’s Medical Center say they have one male victim receiving treatment.

In a statement, Hawaii Governor David Ige said he is heartbroken over the incident.

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. GOV. DAVID IGE

Armored HPD vehicle entering Makalapa gate pic.twitter.com/9ZDH8shtc4 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

YourCentralValley.com’s Kaile Hunt was outside the base at the time of the shooting. She described hearing announcements coming from the base advising people to stay inside.

“We were at a standstill for about an hour, seeing numerous fire trucks, numerous police cars, and numerous first responders like EMT just zip past us…it was a very unsettling situation for a lot of people.”

