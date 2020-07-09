KSEE24 RESCAN /
Officials concerned about Sanger’s high COVID-19 case count as cases continue to rise in the county

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) — As of Wednesday, the city of Sanger has seen 427 cases of COVID-19. Officials say the number is concerning given the city’s small population of about 25,000.

“With over 400 cases, it’s really disproportionately represented when you compare it to communities like Fresno or Clovis on a population basis,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Magsig said in the rural community of Sanger, many people have jobs where they have to work in close contact with others, increasing the chances of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families.

“If you look at some of the housing situations that people have. Many of them there’s 6, 7, 8 people in a household, and it’s very difficult to social distance within their own home, so sometimes they’re bringing these viruses home, and that virus then spreads to other family members,” said Magsig.

The city is now making an effort to protect one of the most vulnerable populations: the homeless community.

“With homeless individuals, one of the challenges is if someone does get COVID positive or if they have symptoms of possibly having COVID, a lot of them wouldn’t have an opportunity to self isolate,” said Magsig.

To help address this concern, Magsig said a local hospital has put aside 11 beds for people without a home. 

City and county officials are also working to decrease case numbers in Sanger by urging everyone to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

They have announcements and signs in Spanish as well to make sure the message reaches the entire community.

