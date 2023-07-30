FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An active police investigation is taking place in northeast Fresno and the public is being asked to avoid the area, the Fresno Police Department says.

A representative for the department confirms that there is a large police presence near the area of Magill Avenue and Effie Street as a result of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Paco Balderrama has arrived at the scene and is being briefed by investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.