Officer bodycam and 911 call detail Clovis officer-involved shooting

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — Clovis Police said 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier made the initial 911 call on Sunday before he was shot and killed by police.

Police Chief Curt Fleming said Frazier called police telling them a man was in the Walmart parking lot with a rifle. Later, they found it was an air gun.

The 911 dispatch detailed the call.

“911 emergency,” said the dispatcher “What are you reporting?”

Clovis Police bodycam video from one of the Sergeant showed when officers arrived on the scene.

911 call: Man “I am a pretty good distance away but I can tell that he is carrying some type of rifle.” Dispatch: “Can I get your name?” Man: “Nikolas Frazier.

Officers rushed to the scene at 1:40 a.m. and surrounded the man, who was later identified as the same person who called police.

“For two minutes and forty-five seconds officers attempted to negotiate with Mr. Frazier and encourage him to put the weapon down,” said Fleming.

“Nobody wants to hurt you,” said the Sgt. that could be heard on the body cam video. “Let us help you.”

Fleming said around 1:45 a.m. Frazier walked towards the officers and raised the weapon. He said six officers shot around a dozen bullets. Frazier died at the hospital.

The weapon was not a rifle. It was an air gun. Fleming believes Frazier wanted the officers to shoot him.

“It is difficult for me. I am watching body cam of people I work with on a daily basis have to take somebody’s life and it is difficult to see,” said Fleming. “I know my officers did everything to prevent this from turning into deadly use of force.

We reached out to the family, which didn’t want to comment. The investigation is ongoing as to why Frazier would call the police. The last time a Clovis Police officer was involved in a shooting was 2016.

