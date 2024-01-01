(FOX40.COM) — A man was rescued from a car crash and revived from a seizure by an off-duty Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Video Above: Investigation of shots fired underway at Sacramento County neighborhood

At around 3:30 p.m., the deputy, his wife and their baby were taking a walk when the family noticed a vehicle crashed into a fence near Zinfandel Boulevard and Berrywood Drive.

The driver was found to be having a seizure and was unable to breath.

Pulling the driver out of the car, the deputy began performing CPR and was able to revive the man.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he is expected to recover.