Obdulia Sanchez back in court, bail set at $300,000

STOCKTON, California (KSEE) – The woman who live-streamed the DUI crash that killed her sister was back in court on Monday, less than a month after being released from prison.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, appeared at the San Joaquin Superior Court of California for charges of evading police, carrying a loaded firearm, driving with a revoked license, and a previous charge from 2017 of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Her bail was set at $300,000 and her bail hearing and arraignment will continue on November 6.

Sanchez served less than half of her sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Her father Nicandro said he doesn’t believe his daughter has changed.

“She don’t hear,” said Nicandro. “She don’t hear us. If you do something wrong you need to hear.

In 2017, Sanchez was driving herself, her sister, and a friend from Fresno to Stockton. Near Los Banos, she started an Instagram live-stream. She lost control of the car and crashed. Both her sister and the sister’s friend were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car. Sanchez’s sister Jacquelin died.

Sanchez kept live-streaming, at one point showing her sister’s lifeless body. She was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter and sentenced to six-year in prison.



After serving 26 months, she was released at the end of September 2019.

On October 17 at 1:30 a.m., she was arrested once again but this time in Stockton after police said she led them on a chase.

Her father said he told her at 11:30 p.m. the night before that she should not be driving with a revoked license.



“Why did she leave the house?” said Nicandro. “You left, you are not supposed to left, and she says ‘no I need to give someone a ride.”

Officers said that morning, Sanchez ran a stop sign, officers tried to pull her over and she took off. Police chased her until she crashed her car off an onramp onto Interstate-5.

Her passenger ran away and police have still not located him. She was arrested. Officers said they found a 45 caliber loaded the gun in the car.

Her father said his daughter made a mistake and needs help.

“She needs to do the right things that we do,” said Nicandro. “You know the law says the same thing for us. For her, for me, my mom.”