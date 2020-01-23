Oakland Raiders now officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Foster Moreau #87 celebrates catching a touchdown pass with Darren Waller #83 of the Oakland Raiders during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at RingCentral Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

(AP) – The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history.

The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.

The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

