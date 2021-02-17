Nurse charged in neglect death at California nursing home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A registered nurse who worked at a Southern California assisted living facility has been charged with abuse by neglect of a 69-year-old woman who died after she developed gangrene.

The California attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Emily Jones was arraigned after being charged with elder abuse that caused great bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Jones was the woman’s case manager in 2017 at a facility in Riverside when she failed to properly assess an ulcer on the woman’s right heel.

Authorities say lack of care allowed the ulcer to become a wound that required surgery she didn’t receive.

