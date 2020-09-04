Nurse at Community Regional Medical Center dies due to COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A registered nurse at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno died Tuesday due to complications of COVID-19.
Hospital officials say Oliver Isleta worked in the Telemetry Unit at the Hospital.
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer released a statement to staff that read:
“It is with indescribable sadness that I share the tragic loss of a very special member of our team, Oliver Isleta. Oliver, an RN in the CRMC Telemetry Unit, passed away today [Tuesday] due to complications of COVID-19. I want to express my sincerest condolences to his family and to Oliver’s Community family who worked closest with him. You’ve suffered a tremendous loss and there are no words to adequately acknowledge your grief. As I remember Oliver and pray for his family, friends, and coworkers, I’m reminded of how blessed I am to work with such a caring, compassionate, and talented team. I can’t imagine serving alongside a greater family of individuals.”Craig A. Wagoner
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Community Medical Centers
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.