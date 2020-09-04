Nurse at Community Regional Medical Center dies due to COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - A group of Fresno restaurant owners expressed how the last couple of months have affected their businesses during a press conference on Thursday, in an effort to get local leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom to listen.

"Many of us are going out of business. Some are barely hanging on," said Manny Perales, the co-owner of Yosemite Falls Cafe, who organized the rally.