Numerous school bonds on ballot, here’s what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Numerous school bonds will be on the ballot this year. Some big ones to look out for are in Clovis, Fresno, Central, and Washington Unified.

At Clovis Unified they are proposing a $408 million bond called Measure A.

If passed they plan on using the money to build a new high school and new education center.

Denver Stairs is the Assistant Superintendent of Facilities. He said they need to keep building schools to keep up with the growing number of students attending their schools.

“Clovis East High School if we did nothing out there that school would be over five thousand students in the next few years and so if measure A passes then we will be able to build a new ed center to alleviate some of that growth,” said Stairs.

He said if the bond doesn’t pass they will have to completely restructure their district to keep up with the number of students joining their school districts.

Central Unified’s Bond is called Measure C and if passed this $120 million bond will complete construction for their new high school.

Steve McClain is the Chief Business Officer for Central Unified School District. He said if it does pass then they can finish construction on their new high school being built.

“It would fund not this school behind us but also the next elementary school, the modernization projects,” said McClain.

The bond would also update all existing schools within their district.

Fresno Unified’s $325 million bond is called Measure M and if passed they will update all existing schools.

Bob Nelson Fresno Unified Superintendent said they need to continue updating old school buildings.

“Two-thirds of our schools to name a percentage were built pre 1970,” said Nelson. “So, measure M is to provide those amenities to keep our schools as good as they possibly can be and in tune with the modern era.”

Along with transforming the old Fresno Juvenile Hall into a campus for independent studying, online learning, and alternative education. If the bond does not pass Fresno Unified will be forced to re-prioritize the funds they have leftover from their last Measure X bond which was passed in 2016.

Another bond to look out for is Washington Unified’s $46 million measure, H Bond.

If passed this bond will be used to reconstruct their high school cafeteria and replace grade school and middle school portables with permanent classrooms.

