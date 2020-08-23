Local veterinarian encourages pet owners to keep pets indoors due to unhealthy air quality

Local vet says, "If it's not good enough for you to go outside, it's not good enough for your pets"

FRESNO, California (KSEE) -Getting outside and social distancing in the open air was what many counted on to stay active in the age of COVID-19, but now unhealthy air quality is keeping people and now pets indoors.

Some still brave the poor air quality to take the dog for a walk. Couple, Ania and Paul who were at Fresno’s Woodward Park, say their 7-month-old puppy needs her outdoor time.

“We decided to take her here today despite the air quality which is appalling, pretty bad throughout California. Because she’s so happy whenever we come, so we thought it’s worth the risk,” the couple said.

While that seems like a benefit to pets, Fresno veterinarian from 24/7 Pet Vets, Jessica Loweth, says now is not the right time.

“I often will tell people, if it’s not good enough for you outside, because its too hot, too cold, or if the air quality is not good enough, then it’s not good enough for your pets.”

As air quality alerts are in place for people they should be thought of as in place for pets, as well. Signs your pet might be affected are increased respiratory efforts, difficulty breathing and even your pet’s tongue turning blue.

“Respiratory disease is not something we should mess with and certainly not something we should wait around until the next day for,” she said.

The president of the Central California Animal Disaster team, Naomi Tobias, sees animals coming from fire disasters first hand and advises indoor air safety even before air quality warnings.

“Keep your indoor air clean even before fire season or before times where there might be poor air quality…make sure your filters have been changed,” Tobias said.

Tobias also recommends playing with your pets indoors and if that’s not possible, take quick, short walks and keep a close eye on your animal.

