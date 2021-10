Un hombre y su esposa son arrestados por crímenes relacionadas con pandillas en Tulare

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say they arrested two homicide suspects after a man was shot and killed in Madera.

Police say Kalon Bolden, 22, was shot and killed on Sunday following an altercation. On Friday, police made two arrests in connection to the shooting. Phoenix Allianic-Obrien, 27, and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested in Sacramento.