Trabajadores de campo en Madera reciben donación de suministros esenciales para mantenerse a salvo durante esta pandemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este miércoles la senadora Anna Cabellero junto con la fundación The California Farmworker, visitaron a trabajadores de la compañía, Specialty Crop Company en la ciudad de Madera, para otorgarles suministros esenciales que ayudarán a protegerlos durante esta pandemia del coronavirus.
