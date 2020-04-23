Breaking News
Trabajadores de campo en Madera reciben donación de suministros esenciales para mantenerse a salvo durante esta pandemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este miércoles la senadora Anna Cabellero junto con la fundación The California Farmworker, visitaron a trabajadores de la compañía, Specialty Crop Company en la ciudad de Madera, para otorgarles suministros esenciales que ayudarán  a protegerlos durante esta pandemia del coronavirus. 

