Teniente hospitalizada ante aparente exposición a fentanilo en el condado de Tulare

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man accused of shooting two family members earlier this year has now been charged with homicide after a victim passed away from their injuries, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 19, officers were called out to a home near Elverta and Belmont after it was reported that a shooting had possibly broken out during a family disturbance.