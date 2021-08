Sospechoso de asesinato muere tras ser baleado por agentes de la policía, dice el alguacil

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The victim of a deadly stabbing in Mendota was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday - as detectives continue to search for a suspect and a motive.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Mendota Police officers arrived at a home on the 1200 block of 6th Street and found a man who had been stabbed.