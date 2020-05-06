Se reporta brote de COVID-19 en dos centros de salud en el Condado de Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Autoridades del Condado de Tulare informaron este martes sobre el brote dentro de dos centros de salud en el condado.

El centro Dinuba Healthcare cuenta con 21 residentes contagiados con el coronavirus, y Sierra Valley Rehab en la ciudad de Porterville tiene a 19 residentes que dieron positivos a COVID-19. 

