Se detecta el primer caso de la cepa Ómicron en Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A cash reward is now being offered in hopes of solving the murder of a mother in Fresno earlier this year.

Fresno police officials say Jacqueline Flores, 25, was shot once in the head while she was in her vehicle with her 6-year-old daughter on July 27 near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue.