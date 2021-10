Residente de Visalia se viste de Catrina cada año para mantener viva la tradición del Día de los Muertos

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Officials are asking the community to speak up against abuse after two septate domestic violence homicides took the lives of two young Clovis mothers.

“I went to the front door and opened it and it was my grandson pounding on the door to say his dad had killed his mother,” said Eleanor Richards whose daughter died near Los Altos and Bliss. “I couldn’t process it. It didn’t make sense to me. We were so happy 20 minutes ago.”