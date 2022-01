FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The suspects in an armed robbery at a Fresno smoke shop on Tuesday remain on the run, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 5:00 p.m., two masked men walked into the Fun Zone Smoke Shop at 5135 W. Shaw Avenue. One of the suspects showed a gun while the other stole cash and clothing from the store. A third suspect was waiting outside in a small sedan. All three suspects then left the scene in the sedan and were last seen heading towards Shaw Avenue and Highway 99.