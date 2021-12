FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout California, other Central Valley counties are preparing for its arrival.

Fresno County's Department of Public Health has identified only one person so far with the omicron variant. That person had been vaccinated and received a booster. The person was a traveler returning to Fresno County, was not hospitalized, and remains in isolation at home.