FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Deputies have arrested four teenagers in connection to a string of armed robberies early Wednesday morning, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at an AM/PM store located at the intersection of Highway 180 and Brawley Avenue.