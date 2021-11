MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police are asking for help locating a man who has gone missing in Merced on Thursday, Merced police officials say.

Officers say Jose Guadelupe Aragon was last seen on 333 T Street in Merced. According to police, Aragon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.