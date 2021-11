MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - It’s been a week since the CDC approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, and hospitals like Valley Children’s continue backing COVID-19 efforts across the Central Valley.

A spokesperson with Valley Children’s says they’ve seen their clinics full since the 5 to 11 age group became eligible for the vaccine, a good sign in the effort to get more people vaccinated.