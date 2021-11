FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A medical mission of mercy from Fresno to Armenia leaving life-saving gifts and life-changing impact for years to come. In late September and early October a 40-member team of Fresno doctors, surgeons, dentists and other medical professionals traveled to Armenia for their sixth mission.

Through the hard work, The Valley's Armenia: The Mission Returns highlights what those medical experts are calling their "best trip yet."