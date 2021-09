SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) - Saturday marks one year since the Creek Fire scorched the valley foothills. This Labor Day weekend, the Shaver Lake community is hosting several events with music, food and fun activities to help the area heal.

"A lot of people are interested in having a good time and enjoying the day, and celebrating the growth from the tragedy that we've had," said Kyle Lee, board member of the Rebuild Our Sierra grassroots recovery organization.