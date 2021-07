YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE) - Yosemite National Park Service rangers reported finding the body of 61-year-old Fred Zalokar of Reno Tuesday, July 20th near the summit of Mount Clark. His running and climbing partner for decades, Sean Crom, says the mountain is about 28 miles roundtrip and a total of 7,500 vertical feet.

"The last 4,500 vertical feet is where you have to bushwhack at the top, that's where all the rock and technical work is and that's the part where you would have needed a rope. Unfortunately, Fred, I'm sure just thought he could go for it and I just understand this morning, Fred had actually fallen 800 feet, so that was quite a fall," said Crom.