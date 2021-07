FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - "It is an honor and a privilege to finally say that the food desert of southwest Fresno will be no longer,” said Pastor D.J. Criner on Wednesday.

Pastor Criner was among a group of Fresno's city leaders at the St. Rest Baptist Church to kick off the Food to Share Hub Project. The drive, in partnership with Fresno Metro Ministry, will repair and improve a 6,000 square foot building on the church campus to be used as a food storage and distribution center.