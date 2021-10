Pasteleria hispana en Fresno demuestra que los sueños si se pueden lograr

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Mayor Jerry Dyer and his rescue dog - a Shih Tzu named Stitch - took to the podium on Wednesday to release more information on the $22 million animal shelter the City of Fresno plans to open on July 1, 2022.

Last year, the Central California SPCA took in almost 17,000 cats and dogs and euthanized more than 7,000 of them. Mayor Dyer and city council members say those numbers are too high and they’re hoping a new shelter will lower them.