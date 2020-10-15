Órdenes de evacuación obligatorias se convierten en advertencias en el Incendio SQF Complex

CONDADO DE TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Actualización 14 de octubre 3:15 p.m.: Este miércoles por la tarde, algunas órdenes de evacuación obligatorias en el Incendio SQF Complex se convirtieron en advertencias.

  • Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest y áreas de Redwood Drive (para residentes solamente)
  • South Fork Drive, al este de Salt Creek Fire Control Road (para residentes solamente)

