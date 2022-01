Nueva ley de separación de desechos orgánicos sigue en espera mientras la ciudad de Fresno se prepara

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) - A Fresno man has been arrested in Indiana in connection to a 2020 homicide in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

On Dec. 23, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Fruit Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter activation of seven rounds.