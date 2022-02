Noticiero digital del Valle Central, viernes 18 de febrero del 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The man accused of killing his mother and grandfather in Fresno County last month has pleaded not guilty during an arrangement trial at the Fresno County Superior Court on Friday.

Rahmad Parke, 25, was arrested by officials in Los Angeles County after deputies say they identified him as the suspect in the deaths of Mel and Melba Abdelaziz.