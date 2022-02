Noticiero digital del Valle Central, jueves 17 de febrero del 2022

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man and his two young sons that were reported as missing have been found near Shaver Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The three were first reported missing Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. The three had not returned from their day trip to Avacado Lake and they reportedly were possibly going to Hume Lake.