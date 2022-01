No más tapabocas de tela para los estudiantes de Fresno State “mascarillas quirúrgicas” serán requeridas en el campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Rahmad Kerel Parke, 24, has been named as the suspect in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.