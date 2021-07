Mujer sospechosa de iniciar incendio en Fresno es arrestada

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - There’s an app for smartphones called Swimply to help people cool off in other people’s private pools while still socially distancing for those who are still hesitant to brave large crowds.

“We’ve become a lot more hyper-vigilant around hygiene which is a good thing probably and public pools are probably not the best place to hang out post-pandemic or at least at the tail end of the pandemic,” said Asher Weinberger, the Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer of Swimply.