FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Miércoles 21 de octubre, sigue nuestra cobertura sobre COVID-19 y otras notas impactantes.
- Distrito Escolar Unificado Golden Valley reabre sus primarias tras recibir permiso por el estado
- Se reporta una escasez en donación de sangre en el Valle Central
- Autoridades en Fresno investigan el hallazgo de un cuerpo en una huerta
