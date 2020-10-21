Miércoles 21 de octubre, sigue nuestra cobertura sobre COVID-19 y otras notas impactantes

Noticias

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Miércoles 21 de octubre, sigue nuestra cobertura sobre COVID-19 y otras notas impactantes.

  • Distrito Escolar Unificado Golden Valley reabre sus primarias tras recibir permiso por el estado 
  • Se reporta una escasez en donación de sangre en el Valle Central 
  • Autoridades en Fresno investigan el hallazgo de un cuerpo en una huerta 

