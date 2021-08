Miércoles 18 de agosto con la información que usted debe saber hoy

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) - Two people accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail from dozens of homes in Clovis were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say 32-year-old Randall McKinney and 34-year-old Bobbi Heiss were arrested after detectives found mail stolen from several communities throughout the Central Valley, including 100 addresses in Clovis, while carrying out a search warrant at an apartment in Fresno. Stolen mail from homes as far south as San Diego was also reportedly found inside of the apartment.