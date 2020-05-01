Más de 30 millones de desempleados en los EE.UU desde el inicio de la pandemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — De acuerdo al Departamento del Trabajo la semana pasada 3.8 millones de trabajadores presentaron la solicitud de ayuda por desempleo, lo que eleva la cifra total desde el comienzo de la pandemia a más de 30 millones.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.