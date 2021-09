FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed in a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Friant Road and Willow Avenue after it was reported that a truck was on fire. When officers arrived, they found the truck on its roof in a grass field, engulfed in flames.