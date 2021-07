MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person is dead after police say a man struck a cyclist with his vehicle and then later claimed to have hit a deer.

According to California Highway Patrol officers around 8:00 p.m. a 22-year-old was cycling on Bellevue Road near Utah Street just west of UC Merced when the cyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling the same route. Investigators say the vehicle did not stop after the collision, leaving the scene.