VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The man accused of murdering a woman in Woodville over the weekend has died after he was shot by deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, 31-year-old Ruben Isaac Sanchez was tracked to the Woodville Cemetery. The Sheriff’s Office says Sanchez fired shots at deputies - and deputies responded by shooting him at least one time. Sanchez was then transported to the hospital.