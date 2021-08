ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) - One person is confirmed dead after an out-of-control dump truck careened through a cinder block wall and a nearby apartment building following a crash on the 57 Freeway in Anaheim Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision, which involved up to four or five vehicles, was reported on the southbound side of the 57 at the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp around 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.