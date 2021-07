FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno was awarded a $4 million grant Tuesday to combat issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Dyer's office.

The funds are meant to train community health workers and implement a 'health literacy strategy for urban Fresno. The news release states target ZIP codes as 93701, 93702, 93703, 93704, 93705, 93706, and 93727, in addition to western Fresno County sites.