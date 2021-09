TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More mandatory evacuation orders have been issued Tuesday for the KNP Complex fire in Tulare County.

The evacuation order is for Mineral King Drive to Sequoia Nation Park boundary and includes structures on both sides of Highway 198 to the park boundary. It also includes Oak Grove Bridge to Highway 198 Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive.