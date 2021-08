MERCED, California. (KSEE) - School is back in session next week for many schools in Merced. For the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half, students will be returning in person, and the district laid out some of their plans on Monday.

“We're a little nervous because it’s been a year and a half/two years since we’ve opened a school, so people are excited," said Merced County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Tejen.