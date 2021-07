FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado has now been officially charged after authorities say she was arrested for driving under the influence late last month in Fresno.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that Hurtado has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol, and speeding.