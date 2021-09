OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) -- A Lake Tahoe ski resort has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe to remove a racist and sexist slur from its name.

The resort said it committed to finding a new name in 2020; after "extensive research into the historical and current usage and regional history of the word “squaw,” and discussions with the local Washoe Tribe, which affirmed the position that it is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women."